In rebuttal to Jim Wolfe’s (Sept. 1, “You’re not wrong with correct statistics”) accusation of using statistics without context in my letter of Aug. 7, Wolfe took the entire letter and twisted it into a concluding view that censorship would be better than having an open discourse.
I stated in my letter that VAERS was a voluntary source of information in this country. Therefore, unfortunately, that means information entered has unverifiable sources. That alone is a tragedy that our government doesn’t have any interest in maintaining accurate information on the effects of the vaccines.
The EudraVigilance website states “EudraVigilance is the system for managing and analyzing information on suspected adverse reactions to medicines which have been authorized, or being studied, in clinical trials in the European economic area.”
It is nothing more than a data gathering source. The disclaimer states “the information on this website does not reflect any confirmation of a potential link between the medicine and the observed effect(s).”
The disclaimer actually protects the information as a neutral and meaningful tool to which clear and viable conclusions can, and should, be discussed and obtained.
The Yellow Card database in the U.K. actually states the same purpose of “monitoring these vaccines on an ongoing basis to ensure their benefits continue to outweigh any risks.”
My letter’s purpose was to raise questions that we all should be asking but aren’t allowed. Apparently Wolfe subscribes to the notion that a singular source of information is all that he needs.
I feel we deserve more on “such an important topic.”
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
