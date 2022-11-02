On Oct. 22, when opening the digital copy of The Tribune-Democrat, a thought occurred to me as to how the new political ads are so fake and mean. We have opponents accusing each other of crimes and not being held responsible for defaming them publicly.
One of my questions is: Why are politicians and political parties not held to a higher standard? I am pretty sure that if I publicly accused a neighbor or a business of wrong doing that did not occur, I could and probably would be held responsible in a court of law for slandering the person or business.
On Saturday, I look forward to the weekend edition of The Tribune-Democrat as much for content and what is going on in our community and state. The Oct. 22 edition had a voluminous article concerning a politician running for office that was derogatory and degrading. I would like to know if The Tribune-Democrat will publish an equally long and descriptive article about the opponent running for the same office in the following Saturday’s weekend edition. We all know that many people only get the Saturday newspaper and this addition could sway people’s vote one way or the other, which isn’t fair.
As a democracy, that would be a fair and equal representation for the constituents of either party to make an informed decision about whom to vote for, not a one-sided opinion by the editor or the newspaper.
Michael Matijevich
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.