Americans are getting clobbered by inflation since President Joe Biden took office. Costs of everything are going up, primarily gas and oil, which effects most other products.
I have personally experienced an increase in the price of oil to heat our home.
Under the Trump administration, I paid $1.619 per gallon or $1,262 to fill my tanks. Under the current leadership, the price has increased to $3.43 per gallon or $2,617, which is over a 100% increase.
Gas at the pump is currently at about $3.70 a gallon locally compared to $2.25 a year ago.
This increase is self-inflicted and not difficult to solve. All Biden has to do is reverse the spiteful anti-Trump energy decisions. This would bring us back to energy independence and allow us to be an exporter of energy rather than having to buy the products to satisfy demand.
No matter how you slice it the demand is still there but the supply has decreased.
Biden originally approved the pipeline from Russia to Germany, but shut down the pipeline from Canada to the U.S.
You have to wonder who this guy is working for?
He is not alone in being responsible for this fiasco. The 80 million voters who put him in office share the blame.
This nonsense has to stop.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
