Some people are dismissing COVID-19 by comparing it to the flu or saying we’ve lived with other diseases without disrupting our lives. But infectious diseases were the leading cause of death in the U.S. until the 1960s.
In the 1918 influenza pandemic, areas that didn’t restrict movement had higher rates of flu and deaths than areas that closed schools and restricted people’s movements; nonetheless over a half a million people died in the U.S.
In the 1950s, quarantines were established and people’s movements in many areas were restricted because of the polio epidemic.
And while we tend to dismiss the effects of measles and other common childhood diseases, measles killed about 300 people and chickenpox over a 100 children annually in the 1960s.
If we tried to live without preventative measures or vaccines, this modern rapidly growing pandemic could easily kill more than a million Americans.
But we can take sensible precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and greatly reduce the death toll.
Properly wearing a mask in stores or when close to others is a major factor in protecting other people and yourself.
Recent studies show that wearing a mask around others reduces your risk of contracting COVID-19 and the severity of the disease if you do catch it.
And the more we wear masks, sanitize our hands and socially distance, the less schools, businesses and events will have to close.
Please care about protecting each other and use common sense as we wait for a vaccine.
Richard Bloom
Ebensburg
