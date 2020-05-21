Testing for the COVID-19 virus has been uneven in the world and the U.S.
In Pennsylvania, as of this writing, the counties with highest rates of testing (when adjusting for population) are in the eastern half of the state. Montour (16.5%), Pike (3.0%), Nothampton (2.9%), Lehigh (2.8%), Montgomery (2.7%) and Philadelphia (2.7%) all have the highest rates of testing.
By comparison, the local counties Cambria (1.0%), Blair (0.9%), Somerset (0.9%), Centre (0.6%), Clearfield (0.6%), and Bedford (0.5%) have some of the lowest. The overall state rate is 1.8%.
Put People First emphasizes the need to increase the availability of testing for the virus in our rural areas.
Opening testing facilities that are more accessible than the one on Scalp Avenue in Richland is essential. Using facilities such as Lee Hospital downtown and Miners Hospital for these purposes will provide valuable data in tracking and preventing the spread of the disease.
Paul Ricci
Johnstown Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First
