This is an article with facts to show a story written by economists in The Tribune-Democrat on Jan. 23 about Joe Biden getting a solid “A” at his midterm is totally untrue.
His economic data verifies wages, income and jobs.
First, wages for the year 2022 rose to a maximum of 4.4% and inflation ended at 6.8%.
Also, including 2021 when at least half the year was at 8% inflation, family incomes have decline drastically.
So as you can see income is not improving.
By the way, when Biden took office, inflation was at 1.7%.
One reason the unemployment rate is low is because people are working at least two jobs so they don’t have to use all of their savings.
All you have to do is go grocery shopping, pay your utility bills and fill up with gas and you know the economy is not great.
An article in the National Desk on Jan. 16 quoted Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot, one of America’s largest companies, as saying that the environment is not conducive to growth and more than 50% of small businesses feel that they are not going to survive this economy.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
