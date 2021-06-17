Let’s look at the story of the shooting Aug. 24, on Route 30 in Schellsburg, involving Terry Myers and a BLM group from Wisconsin, from a perspective of what would have prevented the incident and leave out the racist narrative.
Reckless endangerment is used throughout this story, but when looking over the entire trip leading up to this incident it’s clear that, from a common sense standpoint, others should share that charge.
It’s surprising that this ill-advised and poorly planned trip made it to Bedford County from Wisconsin without something like this happening beforehand.
If this group would have contacted NAACP chapters across the trip and requested help in access to security, rest, food, toilet facilities and other needs, none of this would have happened.
Appointing Orsino Thurman, a convicted felon, for security starts this trip off on the wrong foot immediately.
Traveling at night on foot with children, along Route 30, is cause for concern for safety. Arriving on private business property without permission at 11 p.m. with
12 to 15 cars and 20 people is cause for concern no matter what color the owner is and refusing to leave escalates it.
Police now state that Thurman shot at the owners first, causing another escalation. Poor decisions by everyone involved turned this into a near catastrophe that night for all involved.
Foolishness and poor decisions know no boundaries with race.
Today’s narrative of hate pushes us to believe that anything that occurs between white and Black is due to racism.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
