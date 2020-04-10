Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the morning. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.