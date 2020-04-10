Regarding Clare Ann Farabaugh’s Readers’ Forum letter on April 3, “Shooting defenseless cow a cowardly act,” I understand you being appalled. I shared that emotion with you. But we shouldn’t be surprised that it happened.
In the recent past, our community let someone just as cruel and cowardly shoot and kill a rare albino deer in a residential neighborhood.
The folks, family and friends who knew who did this let him go unpunished because of what I can only guess was misguided loyalty. Seeing that act go unpunished can only have helped to embolden the contemptible coward to commit this crime.
Who knows, perhaps it was the same person.
In some cases, for evil people to flourish it only takes the inaction of good people.
David P. Radnoti
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.