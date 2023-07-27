In 2016, voters elected a "perfect" man.
He was mocked, ridiculed, parodied, belittled, impeached and, four years later, rejected. (Oddly, despite all the personal attacks, he apparently was unable to win a single defamation case.)
Just like thousands of years ago, the world wasn't ready for a perfect man. Will it be ready for one in 2024?
When historians look back skeptically at this era many years hence, surely they will think this must be mythology.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
