The Christmas season saw some of the most horrific weather of recent years – with only 61% of people now going to church, we have decided to put God out of our lives.
Our government is one of the biggest culprits, deciding with the Ten Commandments and school prayer takedown in government offices. This country In God We Trust seems to be put on the back burner. We have been blessed by God for our good fortune, wealth and strength by our strong belief in God.
It seems this strong belief is slowly going by the wayside since a 1972 decision was made that it was OK to kill unborn babies. This, plus many other discrepancies, have caused our country to slowly deteriorate.
I am not the most religious man in the world, but I believe in God and His strength to make our country believe again if we don’t look out.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
