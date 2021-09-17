With summer soon coming to an end, the West End Improvement Group will be winding down as well. We will be cleaning out and putting away the flower boxes, in addition to taking down the plants at Laurel Avenue Community Garden and other gardens.
We really enjoy dressing up the West End in the spring and move along into fall.
Tackling the trash clean-ups and tending to the weeds kept us busy as well.
All in all, it truly is a labor of love.
We want to thank all those who waved, gave a “thumbs up,” beeped their horns or stopped to talk while we were out and about tending to the flower boxes, gardens or just cleaning up.
We also can’t forget to thank all those that helped us along the way either by financial donations or physical labor. It’s great to see everyone working together.
We love our community and having all this support warms our hearts.
The Laurel Avenue Community Garden is serving its intended purpose, and we will continue to add improvements every year to better serve the community.
So many people have benefited from this garden, and we’re pleased. Hard to believe it was an old gravel, blighted lot.
Amazing what a little TLC will do.
We’re planning spring/summer 2022 already ... no down time for us.
Thanks again and see you next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.