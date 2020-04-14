As I listen to the news from our area, I am so impressed about how much help is happening.
School teachers making lunches and dinners for students, some paying out of their own pockets.
Fire halls, EMTs, and other people donating and helping in any way they can. Johnstown Pay It Forward to help restaurant and bar owners.
There are some who put this city and area down sometimes – for what reasons?
But look now how much people stepped up.
Cambria County seems to have maybe listened to the stay-at-home order and is not having many viruses. It seems to be working.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf two weeks ago stopped all businesses, a few days later he gave out waivers. Maybe not the smartest idea, but that’s Wolf.
Last month, the Senate was inches away from voting on a bailout for our country. Sen. Chuck Schumer said we’re going to sign this tonight. Along came Nancy Pelosi with her bill for things having nothing to do with the virus – “green” energy money and money for the Kennedy Center.
Democrats, this is what you have in the swamp.
They blame President Donald Trump for not acting fast enough. But what were the Democrats doing? Impeachment and nothing else.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
