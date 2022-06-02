I am sure that this letter will be one of many others concerning the massive shootings in our country.
Starting with a racist shooting in Buffalo, New York, to the massacre of the innocent children in Texas, certain politicians are absolutely mum about addressing the importance of more strict gun laws, such as banning any attempt to purchase an assault weapon. But, at the same time, they have no conscience about all of the funding by the NRA.
So, here may be some food for thought for those career politicians: What if, and God forbid that it might happen, someone would go into an NRA meeting with an assault rifle and kill 20 or 30 members? I would be anxious to hear their first press conference and what could/should be done.
R.T. Hirsch
Johnstown
