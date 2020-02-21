Now, that the impeachment hoax is over so we think, what new witch hunt will the Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi team cook up?
Anybody that hasn’t had their head where the sun doesn’t shine is well aware this hoax began the day President Donald Trump came down the escalator and only expanded after the election.
I get it, the Democrats are livid, after all they’ve invested 40 years of hard earned taxpayer money and political effort into transforming our great nation into a socialist ghetto under the Democrats control.
They have loaded our educational system with left-wing nut cases and poisoned an entire generation of college grads with a socialist indoctrination. The Democrats want to seize control of this nation forever, but along came Trump to derail their master plan, and they want him gone.
But don’t believe me as to how nutty they are just research House bill 5383 introduced Dec. 10 (which will not be covered on fake news).
This bill essentially guts our immigration laws, decriminalizes any part of entering this country illegally, allows anyone to come across the border including criminals and never be deported and best of all it directs the department of Homeland Security at taxpayer expense to provide transportation back to the U.S. for anyone deported or removed from the country since 1996.
So keep voting these socialist imbeciles into office and in a couple years we will not have a country any longer.
Al Thomas
New Florence
