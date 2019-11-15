The Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president are getting ridiculous considering the facts which are as follows:
• A videotape of then-Vice President Joe Biden records him bragging about the fact that he will withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine unless they fire the prosecutor in charge of investigating his son and they have six hours to do it. If you don’t watch Fox News, you probably have never seen this tape. They did fire him.
• President Donald Trump, in a phone call to the president of Ukraine, allegedly mentions that they should look into this matter. No mention of aid is to be withheld in the phone call, a transcript of which was released by the president. The president of Ukraine confirmed this fact.
As president of the U.S., it is his duty to look into corruption with a foreign country.
• The Democrats ignore the actual quid pro quo in the Biden video and seek impeachment of the president based on a phone call.
Since the president was elected three years ago, all the Democrats have done is to try to find something to impeach him. They have done nothing to serve the American people. I resent the fact that the taxes paid by me and all other hard-working people are being wasted on this charade.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
