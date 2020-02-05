I see Nancy Pelosi and her cronies did what they wanted to do since the day after Donald Trump won the election (namely, try to impeach him). I ask you, which is the greatest sin, to do what Trump is accused of doing or to murder 62 million babies and to make same-sex marriages legal?
As for the latter, do they not believe Genesis 19:12-29? Here, the Bible tells us that the towns of Sodom and Gomorrah were saturated with homosexuals.
Abraham could not find one single man in Sodom who was moral, so God destroyed both Sodom and Gomorrah.
Speaking about chastisements for those who believe, private revelations of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Christ’s mother) are appearing to a group of visionaries.
Since 1981, in Medjugorje, near Croatia, she told the visionaries that if the world does not mend its ways, God is going to send a chastisement on the world and we won’t have time to repent.
If you are thinking God would not do such a thing, remember the deluge (the big flood) and also Sodom and Gomorrah.
Have you ever wondered who votes these half-baked Democrats into office?
Once I was talking to a Catholic Democrat who had a kindergarten knowledge of his faith.
He said, “I always voted Democrat and I always will.” If the devil ran on the Democratic platform, that man would vote for the devil.
So, shall we impeach Trump? No, let’s impeach Pelosi.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.