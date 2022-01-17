Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.