There are so many illegal immigrants roaming about this country, nobody can give you an exact accounting as to how many.
We can agree that most have come here to enjoy a better living standard, escaping poverty, government corruption, tyranny from whence they came.
Down the road as one sees the changing political atmosphere on the horizon, these immigrants are going to find what they escaped from will be same maladies they will again witness.
Capitalism is being threatened by socialist zealots.
They promise utopia at the expense of one’s freedom of speech, associations, bearing arms, religious expression, including, not lastly, the dignity and one’s right to be rich.
It is bad enough legitimate citizenry has to be wary of such a future. But for these immigrants, they will have immigrated for naught.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
