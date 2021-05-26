According to ggwash.org, there are 14.1 million square feet of vacant office space owned by the government, 8.2 million square feet of it is in the downtown Washington, D.C., area. More than 5 million square feet of additional office space is under construction.
Northern Virginia has about 32.6 million square feet of vacant office space and suburban Maryland has 12.4 million square feet.
Another site – www.lpcwashingtondc.com – notes that taxpayers pay for maintenance on 798 buildings.
In March 2014, National Public Radio reported on vacant buildings owned by the government. They noted that just six blocks from the White House is a 132-year old dilapidated school building that had been vacant for about 30 years. At that time there were an estimated 77,000 empty or underused buildings across the country.
The Office of Management and Budget estimated that about $1.7 billion is spent annually for maintenance.
In March 2010, ABC News reported that a few of the crumbling or unused buildings had been vacant since 2002.
Further, they noted that the Veterans Administration is wasting $348,000 to maintain Zabloki Veterans Affairs building in Milwaukee.
Perhaps the new immigrants – all the families and minors – should be placed in vacant buildings that are in good condition. This would be one way the president would get to see them, as he and the vice president procrastinate going to the border.
Taxpayers in the states should not be responsible for them. We can not assimilate them.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
