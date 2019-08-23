Do undocumented immigrants pay Social Security tax and Medicare tax?
Yes, according to New American Economy, undocumented immigrants contribute $13 billion, yes billion, into the Social Security funds in 2016 and $3 billion into Medicare.
Yes, they’re putting money into it and they are not going to get any out.
Approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S. with no legal authorization to work, yet an estimated 8 million do, both on and off the books. Without Social Security numbers, they are not authorized to work legally in the U.S. and are not eligible for any benefits.
Undocumented immigrants are doing the jobs American workers don’t want, labor intensive, service and low income.
They are exploited by employers who want cheap labor that works off the books and no taxes paid.
Undocumented immigrants paying Social Security tax of $13 billion and $3 billion in Medicare tax is certainly not known to most voters. Not a strong talking point for conservative that wants to deport every one of them.
It would seem, that providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants could be beneficial for all.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
