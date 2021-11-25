Imagine a skilled workforce trained for family-sustaining careers with Pennsylvania-based employers. Imagine a pipeline of motivated postsecondary students who complete their bachelor’s degrees at a rate higher than average. Imagine a Pennsylvania where higher education and training was available to anyone who wanted to build a better tomorrow. Imagine affordable college options.
Pennsylvania’s thriving future can be a reality if our commonwealth invests in community colleges today.
Community colleges are the largest provider of postsecondary education and training in Pennsylvania and serve more low-income, minority and first-in-their-family college students than any other sector of higher education in the commonwealth.
Collectively, community colleges train or educate nearly a quarter of a million students annually, from all 67 Pennsylvania counties. These students graduate with new skills, ready to enter the workforce or continue their education at another postsecondary institution.
Penn Highlands is a two-year educational institution that provides access to affordable education to western Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands provides training in business and communication, computer information sciences, education, liberal arts, social sciences and criminal justice, along with culinary arts, electric utility technology, and agriculture.
The affordable transfer programs and career-focused workforce training courses offered by community colleges are essential to the commonwealth’s economic recovery.
Pennsylvania cannot wait to invest, or the vibrant future we imagine may be nothing more than a daydream.
For that reason, we ask our elected officials to include an increase for community colleges in this fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
Jackie Kulback
Richland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.