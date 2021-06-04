Does police bias exist? This Caucasian woman was pulled over, in Johnstown, by a female cop. She called for two backups.
I had a 24-hour gap in insurance, which I was unaware of. I insisted I could provide proof the next day.
To make her point: She impounded my vehicle, confiscated my plate, and my husband and I needed to call someone for a ride home. I had to pay for towing, also.
Spare me about bias. You cannot persuade this 57-year-old that any ‘ism’ is going on. Apart from what was created by the “ruling class” from 2008 to 2016.
Affirmative action has been in place since 1973. There are countless millionaires of all races and creeds. Failure to make it, is a choice.
Ignorance is an epidemic worse than COVID. Bureaucrats perpetuating these invective circumstances ought to be prosecuted. This is balkanization. Google it.
When one group of people is raised above another group, the result is wicked chaos and division. Resist being used as a pawn in a very ugly game.
Learn American history. Google 1870’s Congress. They would turn over in their graves hearing 2020 Congress people inciting violence, far worse than those who were accused of that act.
This does not get taught in AFL-CIO re-education camps, aka public education, not to mention, every program on television that programs your mind to hate.
How can our ruling class in the White House and in mainstream media, The Tribune-Democrat included, perpetuate hatred toward one another?
Wise up Americans!
Janet Lord
Jerome
