On Dec. 16, 2022, Butch Sheehan wrote “Stop the madness.” I agree except, if the left and the Biden administration succeed in destroying Donald Trump, then what success will any candidate have restoring sanity to this country?
I think people have heard so many lies, that they think they are truths. The laptop is ignored.
The Biden’s ties to Ukraine, China and Russia are silenced.
We keep electing strange characters to sit and make our policies. Their faults and morals are ignored.
If your neighbor told you how to raise your kids, what to believe, what car to drive, or it’s OK to do drugs, you would tell them to hit the road.
We need people that love America, not spread separation and hate.
I’ve stated in previous letters not to let the elite people control our lives. Now we are at that point. Flash your headlights folks.
If you truly want freedom, make your voice heard.
If it doesn’t affect you now, it will. If they succeed in destroying Trump and others, they will do it to anyone that disagrees with them.
Only these strange characters will rule.
Like so many people in this country, friendship lasts only as long as the weather is good.
Meanwhile, inflation, the border and the threat of World War III remains.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
