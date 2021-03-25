Cancel culture run amuck! This nation has lost its mind, heart and soul. When those leading us cancel things such as Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, Peter Pan, Dumbo and the like, but promote the perversion and pornography of the Grammy Awards we just witnessed, we have to ask ourselves – is this really what we want for our innocent children and grandchildren?
It is time we take a closer look at who we have become individually and as a nation. If we say nothing, then we all share the guilt and blame. God have mercy and help us to speak up now before it is too late.
Dayle Eckenrode
Johnstown
