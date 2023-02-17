The Democratic base is now taxpayer-funded employees (that don’t want to show up for work), entitlement recipients (that don’t work), criminals (that can’t work), illegal immigrants (that show up and demand to be taken care of with no evidence that they are here to actually work), and the rich elite that control all of them (that are enriched by the hard work and spending of the middle class).
Democrats forcefully take from the middle class to buy the votes of their base, which often leaves the entitlement recipients better off economically than the middle class that pay for their existence.
Democrats need to keep people dependent on the government and open the borders to maintain their voter base.
When Democrats run out of other people’s money to buy votes and the liberal elite refuse to be taxed, they just print money to give away.
Republicans are working people and small business owners that just want the government to protect us, set rules and settle our disputes, then let us alone.
The federal government must change its priorities to closing the borders, balancing the budget, enact term limits and eliminate federal income tax and replace it with a national sales tax, not a flat tax, and do it now.
Everyone, including businesses, will pay their fair share and spending, therefore their tax, will be proportional to their income with no exemptions to the tax, period.
You purchase something, you pay the tax.
Jim Vasilko
Richland Township
