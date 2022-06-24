I would like to address the use of designated areas such as parking spaces, restrooms and movie theater seating by those of you who are not physically challenged.
The designated areas are for people who have physical concerns of varying degrees, not for those of you who think it’s a nice larger bathroom stall to take your children into or the parking space is so nice and close to the store. Or at the movie theater where there are nice seats for you and your kids in the front that are designated for individuals who have challenges and their companions.
Yes, their companion, not just the designated seat as most of us who have such concerns need to have someone to help us. That’s why there are a few seats together.
I have had to wait in rest rooms in several places to use the larger stall because a mother had her children in there. Due to a surgical error causing nerve damage in my leg, I can not use a regular stall.
At the movie theater, I have twice had to ask people sitting in the reserved seating area to move.
One was a mother and her kids and the second was a young couple who did move, but grumbled behind us that he bet I was not physically challenged. I would like him to have my disability for one day; he would change his tune.
I am asking those of you who are able, do not use these designated and marked areas.
My husband served more than 20 years in the military and has a physical condition from the military service that is not outwardly viable as are many others I know.
Please be courteous to those of us who need to use these areas.
Linda Klein
South Fork
