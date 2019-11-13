When did the American dream convert to a nightmare?
Home ownership, a dream facet, is diminished as a senior. Seniors are advised to sign their property over to their heirs. Otherwise, if you should be institutionalized, your property becomes collateral for residing in any facility.
Jobs are more plentiful than I’ve seen in over 40 years. However, from 2008-2016, entitlement class increased exponentially.
Why? Have entitlement monies become so lucrative as income source, those collecting chose to stay at home? If you’re able, you should be working.
I’ve worked all my life to provide benefits for my family. They’re not rights – they’re responsibilities. I could have chosen the welfare path, as a single mother, but rather joined the U.S. Air National Guard and worked 12 straight days. Avoid college debt and indoctrination, join the armed forces.
When I retired, working 500 hours of overtime, employees chose not to work more than 24 hours overtime because the taxes far outweighed your earnings.
Taxation, to the tune of 20% and above, is a disincentive to wealth for the middle class. It creates a crisis of employment in America.
Education broken. We were graded on “citizenship” in the 1970s. How we interacted with our peers and teachers. When did that get usurped for indoctrination and “over” sensitivity training?
Home ownership, education, medical treatment and services, work ethic, virtues, family unit, masculinity, entertainment, etc, all broken by the liberal leftists.
My motto for the left: If it ain’t broke, we’ll break it.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
