Many Americans are now asking themselves how Joe Biden, in just nine months, managed to mess up this country so badly. It’s really pretty simple.
Let’s call it political vindictiveness.
When Donald Trump took over for Barack Obama, he changed and eliminated many of Obama’s policies because they just didn’t work very well. For eight long years, the country’s economy/gross domestic product was crawling along at a snail’s pace. Trumps policies, both foreign and domestic, ignited the economy with real growth and brought America back to a position of strength again around the globe. We were also energy independent.
Unfortunately, Biden comes in and abolishes all of Trump’s policies, such as immigrants having to wait for asylum in Mexico, not because they didn’t work, but simply because he despised Trump and was going to avenge his buddy Obama. The result is an unmitigated disaster.
Even Obama now has stated that the multiple crises on the border are unsustainable. Consequently, American citizens suffer.
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
