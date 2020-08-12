Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. Among the crowds of people in downtown Sturgis, a handful wore face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 Stephen Groves

I remember back in the day, when I walked into many establishments and stores, there were signs stating: NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO SERVICE.

It didn’t seem to cause any problems or concerns to anyone entering the building.

It was just an accepted practice.

Now, with the pandemic we face, people feel businesses have no right to require masks to enter their property.

Employees are wearing masks as protection for themselves and you. Maybe we should show them the same consideration.

Bob Walker

Johnstown

Tags

Recommended for you