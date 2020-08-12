I remember back in the day, when I walked into many establishments and stores, there were signs stating: NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO SERVICE.
It didn’t seem to cause any problems or concerns to anyone entering the building.
It was just an accepted practice.
Now, with the pandemic we face, people feel businesses have no right to require masks to enter their property.
Employees are wearing masks as protection for themselves and you. Maybe we should show them the same consideration.
Bob Walker
Johnstown
