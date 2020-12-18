Despite numerous federal and state courts having ruled that there are no specific credible allegations or supporting evidence associated with the allegations of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, our local congressional representatives John Joyce and Guy Reschenthaler have found it necessary to sign onto the seditious abuse of judiciary submitted to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the certified election results in Pennsylvania and three other states.
If their appeal had been accepted, the results of the “most secure election in modern history” would have been overturned, disenfranchising all Pennsylvanians and millions of other Americans, effectively ending the democratic republic we have enjoyed in the United States for the past 244 years. This is a clear breach of their oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
It is also interesting that the Texas attorney general is currently under FBI investigation and apparently in need of a pardon. I suspect Joyce and Reschenthaler may also need pardons since they are now active participants in a conspiracy to overthrow the United States.
If the court had agreed with this appeal, the results of the recent congressional elections also would have be nullified, which means that Joyce and Reschenthaler would no longer have been congressmen. (Did Todd Rowley and Bill Marx win?)
I have yet to see a rational explanation of their actions, but if Joyce and Reschenthaler genuinely believe the election was fraudulent, they should resign immediately since they would not be duly elected.
Scott Huber
Ligonier
