If we are going to erase history, let’s go all the way. Any statue standing should be taken down. No matter what religion or race they represent. We will also need to change names of streets, boulevards and bridges. No matter what or who they were named for, because it is all part of history.
First the statue, then they will go for your freedom of speech.
These people are trying to destroy America and our way of life. This is how socialism starts. You will no longer have the freedoms you have in America.
If America is so bad, just leave. You won’t be missed. There are millions of people who would love to live in America.
When the violent protesters start looting and destroying property, the owners should have the right to defend themselves, even if it means violence.
When you single out one race or culture, you are discriminating against all the other races or cultures. Remember, we are all children of God. All lives matter.
Robert C. Hill
East Taylor Township
