What an insult for John Machuta’s Readers’ Forum letter (“Do mask proponents wear one all day?” July 9) to refer to the noble minds engrossed in the war on COVID-19 as “so-called experts.”
Here we have a group of people who have spent decades just preparing for their mission and then decades more practicing their specialty of immunology.
These experts tell us that currently the only weapons they have in their arsenal are physical distancing and the wearing of masks. Now, Machuta says to leave it up to the average sausage creature to decide how to fight this dreadful infection. Well, my money (and so should yours be) is on the experts.
I do not need knowledge of the mathematical implications of an exponential function to decide whose directives to follow – the worried look on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face is enough for me.
So, Machuta, please endure the simple and magnanimous act of wearing a mask.
R.G. Sapolich
Johnstown
