In state after state, including Pennsylvania, recreational marijuana either is or is about to become legal. And what do we hear from America’s leading self-appointed advocate for public health, the federal government? Not a peep. But it continues to wage its fanatical jihad against tobacco.
Its latest attack, as reported in an Associated Press article in the Aug. 16 edition of The Tribune-Democrat, consists of an attempt by the Food and Drug Administration to add graphic images to cigarette packers, including images of cancerous neck tumors, diseased lungs and feet with amputated toes.
The FDA actually has a tobacco director named Mitch Zeller, who explains: “While the public generally understands that cigarette smoking is dangerous, there are significant gaps in their understanding of all of the diseases and conditions associated with smoking.”
One shudders to think of what Zeller’s image of choice might be if he were trying to establish a link between cigarette smoking and hemorrhoids.
Or perhaps just a picture of Zeller himself would do the job.
John W. Shaw
Johnstown
