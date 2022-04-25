“Along the way, watch out for false prophets. They will come to you in sheep’s clothing, but underneath that quaint and innocent wool, they are hungry wolves,” Matthew 7:15.
Pennsylvania has enough wolves in Harrisburg.
I am leery of those who cross the state border to run for a political office. Now why would someone do that? Are Pennsylvanians that foolish?
I would like to think our voting base is much wiser than being duped by yet another wolf running for U.S. Congress.
I don’t care if Abe Lincoln endorsed the guy.
I’ve tried calling our congressman for the last year and a half to no avail. What “class” do I have to be in to get one phone call?
In fact, a senior I know who watches TV most of the day, didn’t even know who he was when I mentioned his name. Way to earn your keep – huge salaries brought to you by the Pennsylvania taxpayers.
Pennsylvania has the third highest paid legislators in the United States. California and New York are above us. Plus, they get 15,000 to 30,000 in per diem a year!
When politicians can vote themselves a raise; cross the border to run for office; and cast policy votes for monetary investment purposes, beware – inmates are running the asylum.
Janet Lord
Jerome
