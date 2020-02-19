Our human nature has us all imprisoned in a fatally flawed state of mind and consciousness. Leaving us helpless to follow the course of logic and good sense, which would lead to our own good.
Armed with all the intelligence, wealth and resources of modern man, we still can’t cure ourselves of this volatile, lustful and rebellious state of mind which pummels us.
In fact, were getting worse. How do we explain this?
According to God’s Word (a most intelligent source), it all started with one sin, which unleashed the curse of sin and death on mankind with our sinful nature haunting us ever since.
The Apostle Paul describes it in Romans 7: For I know that good itself does not dwell in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. Sound familiar?
In Matthew 24: Jesus foretells of mankind’s immoral decline – iniquity abounding – and goes on to describe the terrible tribulations which are to come, unlike anything man has ever seen.
Even the most severe climate change projections pale in comparison to this.
But God didn’t leave us in the hands of flawed climatologists, doctors and scientists to save us from ourselves. He will save us.
Christ will call up all believers and spare them from this period of great horror. They all have a free ticket to fly out of here, purchased by the blood of Christ – John 3:16.
Thank God there is a cure for this perpetual state of madness. Love paved a way, through Jesus Christ our Lord, the Savior of the world.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
