As I pondered what a super-intelligent alien might report today about our zany human behavior, it immediately triggered a deep probe into the far reaches of my mind for answers.
A Star Trek alien once called humans “ugly bags of mostly water!”
True, we are 66% water with a lot of ugly inside us. But a deeper alien analysis might look more like this.
Humans are a flawed species. From birth, they possess an inherent willful spirit.
It ever tempts them to rebel against authority and all that is good.
This inherent flaw is the source of all their self-destructive behavior and every imaginable evil. It moves like an incurable deadly plague throughout their societies.
Astoundingly, the more knowledge they acquire, the less civilized and more destructive they become.
These pitiful beings appear doomed, enslaved and ever trending toward their own destruction.
However, in a book called the Bible, I discovered prophetic words that historically predicted future events. Alien words far exceeded any human ability, revealing the mystery of human origin and even their fate.
It reveals how one act of sin initiated this curse of death on all mankind, and how God sent his son Jesus to die, and make a way of life for all who would believe in him. (John 3:16)
This gospel now spans the globe, transforming the hearts and minds of even the most miserable of their species to beam with hope and joy and new life.
These born-again new creatures are eternally infused with the spirit of God, and lovingly adopted into the family of the most intelligent alien being ever, their father and God and even I believe in him.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
