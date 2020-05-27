On behalf of the Humane Society of Cambria County, we wish to thank the people of Cambria County and surrounding areas for their ongoing support during this unprecedented time.
We appreciate all those who have adopted or fostered our animals. We thank those who donated goods or gave monetarily. We are grateful to individuals and businesses that donate frequently to our cause. Because of your support, we are able to provide food, shelter and medical attention for our animals as they wait for their forever homes.
Additionally, we have been able to provide for area families’ pets whose owners are having difficulty at this time. Thank you for making this possible and know you are making a difference.
Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
We at the Humane Society wish to thank you for your greatness.
Jackie Ondesko
On behalf of board members, staff and furry friends
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.