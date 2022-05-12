For the record, I am a progressive in many ways. I also happen to have a profound reverence for the sanctity of human life.
Specifically, my position is “womb to tomb” in all cases. I lament our nation’s and world’s preoccupation with war and violence, of many kinds.
Having said that, I welcome the upcoming United States Supreme Court ruling nullifying, in part, the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
As it has been long apparent, the for or against positions on the issue of abortion hinge on an unborn child being a human life that deserves protection. Unfortunately, there are many who place the wishes of the expected mother over that sanctity of human life.
The question remains, “Does this unborn human life deserve protection from being destroyed at the choice of the expectant mother?”
A more fundamental question is, “Does the one-year ‘inconvenience’ on the part of the expectant mother justify the destruction of an unborn human life?”
Those favoring abortion on demand have answered this question, in America, time and time again.
This fact should not be a surprise, since our society has shown over and over an indifference to valuing human life.
Violence, murders, America’s countless unjustified wars, and lesser glorifications of violence have been the marks of our society.
Perhaps this change in focus away from ending human life through abortion will force Americans to also value human life, womb to tomb.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
