As always The Tribune-Democrat buries anything President Donald Trump says or does on a center page or at the rear. How about this time using good journalism and research, how much money was allocated to foreign countries for virus aid?
On Dec. 23, you published that Trump assailed the COVID Relief Bill because too much money was going to foreign countries and not enough to the American people.
Also, you published at the same time the House didn’t have time to read the whole bill. What representatives do we have that can’t take time to read something first before putting their John Henry on it? They did it because they wanted to go home for Christmas. Oh well, the hell with we the people again.
I ask again, how much money went to foreign countries?
Lee Miller
Johnstown
