The Democrats are now in complete control. Let’s see how it’s working out.
Joe Biden has done everything he can to cancel any Donald Trump idea no matter how it effects the economy. Have you noticed that gas prices have risen almost $.30 a gallon? Canceling the Keystone pipeline and oil drilling on public lands and offshore might have something to do with it.
The House has impeached Trump and the senate is going to have a hearing, even though he is a private citizen, just to be vindictive, rather than take care of the country’s business.
The House introduced HR1 For the People Act that would legalize measures blamed for election fraud in the 2020 election. Some are:
• Establishes nationwide mail-in-voting.
• Bans the requirement to provide full Social Security number voter registration.
• Creates a nationwide motor voter registration, automatically registering people who obtain a driver’s license, which is how thousands of non-residents became registered voters in California and Nevada.
• Establishes nationwide same-day registration.
• Prohibits any kind of work to clean voter rolls of non-residents.
• Encourages early voting.
• Creates nationwide vote-by-mail and legalized ballot harvesting.
• Bans personal ID requirements as a condition of obtaining a ballot.
• Permits a voter to designate any person to deliver an absentee ballot and puts no limit on how many ballots a person may deliver.
• Puts congressional redistricting in the hands of the Congress (not the states).
• Lays the groundwork for D.C. statehood. (Two more Democrat senators)
Recently, a Biden official said they may have to raise taxes on the middle class.
Are these any of the things you voted for?
Evan Klein
South Fork
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.