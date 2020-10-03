As this terrible pandemic continues to attack and kill so many people, our nation is faced with fighting an enemy that is as deadly as any we faced.
In the past, we found the will, courage and sacrifice necessary for a global pandemic 100 years ago, a Great Depression and World War II. Firmly united, our ancestors weathered those storms.
In the pandemic in the century past, citizens were urged to wear masks to prevent the flu from spreading. Soup lines were common during the Great Depression; rations necessary and personal sacrifices offered during a horrific war in which our liberties were threatened and our nation imperiled.
Then came 9/11 and once again we united to protect the United States from any terrorist or nation that may attack us.
Our resolve was shown in those first men and women who came to rescue as many people as they could, sacrificing their own safety and lives.
So how do we unite to fight this current pandemic? We can heed the advice of the scientists and doctors who have studied these types of viruses for years.
Until a safe and effective vaccine is found, we wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash our hands and avoid large crowds.
If we sacrifice as our ancestors did, we may save thousands of lives. However, if we follow this advice, and save just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
Particularly, if that life is yours or someone you love.
Walt Wojnaroski
Johnstown
