I have some questions regarding the sewer project. I've been told that the rainwater leaking into the old cracked terra-cotta pipes in our yards are causing a problem for the sewage plant.
If so, shouldn't the replacement of these old pipes in our yards resolve the problem? Why do the pipes inside the home need to be replaced? It is the digging up of the basements that's causing the problem with flooding.
I've been told by so-called experts that when the new pipe is installed the water has no place to go but into one's home.
If that were true, all the homes would have been flooded when the houses were built and the popes were new. After a heavy storm and the grounds are saturated with water, the home is not flooded, but yet the installation of one little pipe in one's yard is going to cause flooding? Has anyone looked into this?
Elizabeth Cramer
Johnstown
