At last the sewage mess in Westmont is being reported, and also the effort by a few citizens to hold the Greater Johnstown Water Authority and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responsible.
A story on May 20 tells how the government has caused great anguish to John and Anne McGrath, two of the finest people in Johnstown. If the government can do that to them, imagine what it can do to the rest of us.
A sewage backup into their home has caused $60,000 in damage and months of distress. So far nobody will compensate them.
Why did this happen?
Several years ago, the DEP ordered the authority to stop the flow of excess sewage into the Conemaugh River. Instead of enlarging the sewage plant or creating holding ponds to use during rainy spells, the authority decided to require property owners to stop the flow of storm water into sewage lines.
Compliance cost thousands per property and also caused flooding and sewage backups.
The McGraths’ experience is one of the worst examples.
Line replacement has also ruined the streets because of all the digging.
Presumably the sewage plant was designed to serve the population of the 1960s and beyond. But the population of the region has declined substantially.
Any strain on the plant should have been decreasing.
Any homeowner who has dealt with this debacle has disgusting stories. In our case, the new line narrowly failed inspection, so two workers had to spend eight hours taking apart all the new pipes and recementing them.
And the contractor had to pay another $50 inspection fee.
People in my neighborhood take good care of their properties.
Undoubtedly, the McGraths and their neighbors do also.
But that does not count for much whenever government bureaucrats run amok.
George Fattman
Westmont
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat contacted the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, but it did not respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.