The attack on Washington, D.C., by American terrorists, a mob of out-of-control people, was alarming and very disturbing. This action was disgusting and repulsive to all decent, responsible Americans. It is unfathomable that American citizens would participate in such action.
This behavior is more common in Third World countries. How could this happen here?
These terrorists should be thankful they live in a free society. Would this event have been tolerated in countries such as Cuba, North Korea, China, Russia or Saudi Arabia? Unlikely. The mob would have been struck down by the military using real ammo. And forget long, drawn-out trials and appeals. There would be immediate long prison sentences, if not out-right executions.
Our military veterans fought to save and preserve our free country. A country that protects the right of freedom of speech. However, this mob was not using freedom of speech to express an opinion, but rather to promote insurrection.
We are fortunate to live in America. Whenever my wife and I return from a foreign destination (we’ve visited 98 countries), we are always thankful to return home to the greatest country on earth. I give a thank you every time our plane touches down at JFK.
David Petersen
Johnstown
