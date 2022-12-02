Did we forget? Recently, I finished watching the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and there was no mention of an historic event in American history – the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
For those of us who lived through this terrible weekend 59 years ago, it has brought back memories of a terrible act that some of us feel was when America’s troubles began.
How can the news media forget this day?
Pearl Harbor is remember as well as D-Day, but no mention of JFK’s brutal killing. All I can say is shame on the local and national media for this slight.
Charles Benson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.