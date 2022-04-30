Evil is a word best described by examples. These can keep me up at night:
• What Vladimir Putin is doing to Ukraine and the world.
• Sexual abuse of children.
• Human trafficking and torture.
• Exploitation of others for monetary gain or pleasure.
• Massive murders due to America’s gun fetish.
• Destroying democracy to install autocracy, oligarchy or fascism.
• Worshipping at the altar of money and power.
• The insurrection of 2021.
With all these problems, the “evil du jour” seems to be gays, transgender and queer people. LGBTQ people are called evil for wanting to be themselves in a free country.
If two men marry, how does it hurt another? It’s no sin to love someone.
How can we be judgmental when Jesus taught us to love God and neighbor? We don’t have to like everyone that we see or meet, but should afford them the dignity of a human being. Why butt into their business, protest their rights and overlook real evils? We are designed to be a secular, pluralistic country.
Listen to the stories of people who are different from us. They aren’t mentally ill. A psychiatric diagnosis has to do with the turmoil of being different, rejected and vilified for being who they are inside.
There is no pill or barbaric treatment to erase this out of them. The treatment is self-acceptance and hopefully society will follow.
I’ll conclude with phrases from two favorite church songs:
“They’ll know we are Christians by our love ...”
“Open the eyes of my heart, Lord ...”
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
