In the past November election, George Santos, of New York, was elected to Congress. After Santos was elected, he admitted to lying about his education, finances, etc.
No matter which political party you belong to, how can our government let him sit in Congress to make decisions?
If he is seated in Congress and is allowed to vote on these decisions, it indicates to me that the majority of our government accepts this as the normal.
Think about this, it affects all of us.
Fred Gresco
Patton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.