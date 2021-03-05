Definitions: Insurrection: “An act or instance of rising in revolt, rebellion, resistance against civil authority or an established government.”
Incitement: “To urge/encourage in a violent or unlawful behavior.”
Nancy Pelosi is “leader” of the Democratic Party and ranking “speaker of the House.” Pelosi is second in presidential succession and controls the House.
Pelosi swears oath to House members, in part “support and defend the Constitution ... bear true faith and allegiance to same ... without purpose of evasion.” Her same oath taken 34 years ago.
“Without purpose of evasion (betraying Constitution oath for self-serving actions)” challenged Pelosi, inciting others against a standing president, his party and their Constitutional oath.
Pelosi has proven dereliction of duty as Speaker of the House, confused on stimulus versus pork-barrel playing hostage games, while maliciously inciting her Democratic following to eradicate her hated political adversary. She has demonstrated revolt of an established government party; rebellion toward Americas elected president; and resistance spurning her party’s defeat in Americas established government.
Pelosi’s perverse actions started and ended with two perceived doomed unethical impeachments acquitted in the
Senate.
House members have two choices:
• Hatemonger with Nancy Pelosi’s incitement, performing their own dereliction of duty.
• Honor their Constitutional oath, impeaching Pelosi for insurrection inciting hate-crimes and revolt, orchestrating corrupt impeachments and betraying her oath.
House members need honor their Constitutional oath and formulate Pelosi’s impeachment.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
