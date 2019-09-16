The reaction of the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center leaders, or some may say “oligarchs,” to the recent report by reporter Randy Griffith was surprisingly bitter. Equally surprising, no letters to the editor dared to appear in the newspaper.
The leaders’ reaction is to “kill the messenger.”
The real heroes in this debate are nurses and others who knowingly risked straining their relationships with their superiors when they answered the Health Department inspectors’ questions completely and honestly. The best hospitals my family and I have been familiar with, such as Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital, would have been grateful to learn of such shortcomings and use the information in their continuing quality care improvement programs for physicians, nurses and other hospital staff.
Since the leaders are offended when presented with opportunities for improvement, allow me to say “thank you” to the brave Conemaugh hospital workers. Why do the leaders not invite patients and families to offer information to improve care beyond the current casual inquiries?
Elisabeth Dore
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat reached out to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, which declined to respond to this letter.
