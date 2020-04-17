On behalf of everyone at UPMC Somerset, we thank you for your kindness to our employees. The support shown by our community is remarkable. Your displays of gratitude and encouragement have kept our spirits high and reminded us why we chose health care.
Please know that our providers are doing everything in our power to keep you safe.
Actions that we have taken include:
• Video visits: Available in most of our practices. Patients can access high quality health care from their providers while maintaining safety. To learn more, contact your provider’s office.
• Screening and mask policy: Everyone will be screened with questions to determine risk for carrying COVID-19 and thermal testing to identify potential fevers. Those who pass will receive a mask to wear during their entire visit or shift.
• Restricted visitation: Please visit UPMC.com/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions for guidelines.
• Outpatient collection site: Outpatient testing is available with physician referral and scheduled appointment. If the communities we serve see a surge in severe illnesses, we must be able to diagnose people quickly to give them the appropriate care while protecting our staff and broader community.
We are incredibly fortunate to be part of UPMC. Access to the resources of a world-class health system has been imperative during this situation.
Finally, we want to extend a huge thank you to our staff. Our preparedness is a direct result of our employees working tirelessly to ensure that we are able to serve our community.
Andy Rush
President, UPMC Somerset
